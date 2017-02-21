Officer who struck two pedestrians while driving ID’d as department veteran

A A

The Vancouver Police Department identified Tuesday the driver of a patrol vehicle that struck two pedestrians at an intersection as department veteran Greg Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was driving when, around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, he made a left turn traveling west from Evergreen Boulevard onto Columbia Street, according to the department. As he made the turn, he struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk: Karyn Cassle, 50, of Portland, and Sue Ryland, 59, of Vancouver.

Both women were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, where they were treated and released, according to the police.

The department hired Zimmerman in November 1991, and he worked as property crimes detective from 1995-1998. Zimmerman was promoted to corporal in 1998. He retired in September 2015, then was reinstated as an officer in December that year.

Zimmerman is currently assigned to West Precinct patrol.

The department’s traffic unit was still investigating the crash, the department said.