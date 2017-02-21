Rally at Herrera Beutler’s Vancouver office draws crowd

A A

Across the nation, Republicans on break from Congress are returning home to face angry constituents demanding answers on a range of issues from the future of health care to what’s happening at the Environmental Protection Agency.

On a rainy Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, about a hundred people rallied outside U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office, some with the hopes she would address their questions directly. There’s been mounting pressure locally calling on Herrera Beutler to host more town-hall style meetings. She hosted a town hall in January that was punctuated with people interrupting and shouting over the congresswoman.

Kathy Funk, 64, of Hockinson, held a sign reading, “Have you seen Jaime? Please let her know that her constituents miss her and want to meet with her at her earliest convenience. Preferably before the 2018 mid-term election.

“It’s outrageous, she should be here talking to constituents. You can’t just see people who agree with you. You have to hear from people who don’t agree with you,” Funk said.

Herrera Beutler doesn’t have any town halls scheduled during the congressional recess. She has speeches planned in Skamania County on economic development on Wednesday and a handful of meetings, according to her spokesman. Her staff is working to schedule a telephone town hall meeting sometime this week.

This post will be updated.