Seattle mayor may sue Trump over immigration information

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Ed Murray wants to know exactly what President Donald Trump has planned for cities like Seattle that vow to resist federal immigration enforcement actions.

Murray, in his annual state of the city address delivered Tuesday, said Seattle was filing public records requests with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies seeking information about the Trump administration’s definition of “sanctuary cities” and what “enforcement actions the federal government may take against us.”

Seattle has vowed to protect immigrants and refugees and to not help federal authorities. Murray has instructed city departments to rework budgets to prepare for the possibility that federal dollars could be lost if Trump cuts aid.

Murray said the city will take “legal action” if the federal government doesn’t quickly respond to its information requests.