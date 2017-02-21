Test Kitchen recipe: Enchiliada Ring makes plenty of servings

A A

This Enchilada Ring is not only big on flavor, but low in fat and calories, too. The outside base is made with reduced-fat crescent rolls that are folded over of filling of chili-spiced chicken, olives and canned greened chilies. Don’t worry about the lengthy ingredient list, most are pantry staples. And for the cooked shredded chicken? Use rotisserie chicken.

Enchilada Ring

Serves: 16 / Preparation time: 20 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes

For the chili powder in this recipe, we used ground ancho chili powder, which has a mild, somewhat smoky flavor.

3 1/2 to 4 cups cooked shredded chicken

1 small can (4 ounces) sliced black olives

1 1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Monterey Jack/Cheddar cheese blend, divided

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies, undrained

3/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder, hot or mild, or to taste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

1 cup favorite salsa, divided

2/3 cup finely crushed tortilla chips, divided

2 packages (8 ounces each) reduced-fat crescent rolls

1 teaspoon canola oil

Sour cream for serving, optional

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix the chicken, olives, 1 1/4 cups cheese, green chilies, mayonnaise, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, black pepper, lime juice and 1/4 cup salsa. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the crushed tortilla chips and mix the remaining into the chicken mixture.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or have ready a baking stone.

Sprinkle reserved crushed chips over a large cutting board. Unroll the crescent rolls, do not separate, and place dough onto chips, pressing down so the chips adhere to the dough.

Separate the dough into triangles. Arrange the triangles, chip side down, in a circle on the baking sheet or stone. Wide ends should overlap in the center and points should be toward the outside. There should be about a 5-inch diameter opening in the center.

Scoop the chicken mixture onto the wide ends leaving about a 1/4-inch space from the opening. Bring points of the triangles up over filling and tuck securely under wide ends. Do not cover filling completely. It should show a bit between each triangle.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with the canola oil and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup cheese during the last 5 minutes of baking. Remove from oven and let stand a few minutes before slicing.

Serve with the remaining 3/4 cup salsa and, if desired, sour cream.

Adapted from the Pampered Chef.

Tested by Susan M. Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

221 calories (42 percent from fat), 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 18 g carbohydrates, 15 g protein, 548 mg sodium, 36 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber.