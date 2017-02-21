UPS honors drivers from Washington for accident-free driving

A A

Twenty-nine drivers from Washington were honored by UPS for achieving 25 years or more of accident-free driving.

The drivers hailed from all over the state, including five Vancouver-based drivers. Across the country, 1,575 were honored for their safe driving records.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Joe Braham, president of the Northwest District of UPS. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

UPS has 102,000 drivers, logging more than 3 billion miles per year and delivering 5 billion packages annually, the company said.