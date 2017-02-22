Applied Motion Systems proposes move to Fircrest

A A

Applied Motion Systems Inc., the Vancouver-based maker of motion control systems, has proposed building a new, 35,633-square-foot headquarters in the Fircrest neighborhood, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

The vacant site, near the intersection of Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast 18th Street, is 4.18 acres. According to the filings, the new facility will allow for some industrial use and assembly, with office space and a mezzanine area on the second story.

The building is expected to be used during normal business hours. A 7,000-square-foot expansion for more manufacturing and assembly could be built later, the plans said.

Vancouver-based Schlecht Construction Inc. is listed as the developer. Developers will meet again with city planners March 9. For more information, contact Andrew Reule at 360-487-7891 or andrew.reule@cityofvancouver.us.