Battle Ground teen in court in Dollars Corners crash

A A

A Battle Ground woman accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 502, seriously injuring her passenger and possibly maiming another driver, made a first appearance Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court.

Rebecca L. Lingle, 18, appeared on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault stemming from the Tuesday crash in Dollars Corner. Lingle; her passenger, Ryan L. Poland, 35, of Battle Ground; and Charlene K. Ross, 50, of Battle Ground were all transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for their injuries.

Lingle was treated and released. Poland suffered possible broken ribs and a dislocated hip. Ross sustained a severe head laceration and trauma to her arm, which may need to be amputated, court records state. Poland was in satisfactory condition and Ross was in serious condition Wednesday, according to a hospital spokesman.

A 7-month-old boy riding in Ross’ Ford pickup was unharmed but did need to be extricated from the vehicle, as did Ross.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and state Highway 502, or Northeast 219th Street. Washington State Patrol troopers responded and found Ross’ pickup on its side and facing north in the southbound lanes of 72nd. A Dodge Neon, driven by Lingle, sustained substantial damage to its front, and Lingle was pinned in the driver’s seat, according to a probable cause affidavit.

All of the witnesses to the crash said the pickup was traveling west on the highway and going through a green light, when Lingle’s car, traveling north, ran the red light at 72nd and struck the pickup on the driver’s side. The pickup rolled and spun clockwise, coming to rest in the northbound lanes of 72nd. The Dodge came to rest in the westbound lanes of the highway, the affidavit states.

Lingle told troopers she ran the red light while arguing with her boyfriend, Poland. However, she wouldn’t say what the couple were arguing about. She also told paramedics on the way to the hospital that she took three different antidepressants, court records said.

A trooper specially trained to identify signs of drug and alcohol use in drivers determined that Lingle was impaired, and investigators found prescription drugs in plain sight inside the car, police said.

Lingle would not cooperate with investigators and requested a lawyer. Investigators obtained a search warrant for her blood and drew samples for toxicology testing, according to court documents.

During her hearing, Lingle was appointed an attorney and her bail was set at $25,000. She will be arraigned March 8.