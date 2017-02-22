Clark men get crucial win at Umpqua

A A

Kaden Ogles scored 18 points and the Clark College men’s basketball team forced 18 turnovers to beat Umpqua Community College 80-73 on the road.

At 8-6, the Penguins pulled within one game of first-place Umpqua in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Division with two games to play. Six teams are within two games of the division lead, with the top four receiving postseason berths.

The Clark women’s team shot just 23 percent from the field in a 78-41 loss at Umpqua.

Kendyl Cone scored 11 points to lead the Penguins (7-18, 4-10).