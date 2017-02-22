Columbian names metro team editors

A A

John Hill and Mark Bowder have been named metro team editors at The Columbian, effective next week.

Hill is currently the visuals editor, responsible for photography and for the news and editorial content of www.columbian.com, as well as social media outreach. Bowder is currently an assistant metro editor. Both have been with The Columbian for more than a decade.

In their new roles, they will work with Managing Editor Craig Brown to oversee the metro team reporters and news for the front page and the metro, Business, Life and Weekend sections. Hill will also retain his online duties.