Deputies find car from Monday hit-and-run; investigation continues

Sheriff’s deputies found Wednesday the car that struck and critically injured a Vancouver man early Monday morning in the Truman neighborhood, but the investigation is ongoing.

Paul P. Adams, 34, was walking along the shoulder of Northeast 54th Avenue, near the 4100 block, when a southbound vehicle struck him then drove off around 2 a.m., according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. A passing motorist called the police.

Adams was severely injured. His mother said Tuesday Adams, who has a 10-year-old son, likely suffered brain damage and may lose a leg.

He was still in PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center’s intensive care unit Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office credited the public’s tips with helping them track down the car, which had ample front-end damage.

The sheriff’s office was asking anyone with information helpful to the investigation to contact Deputy Todd Young at todd.young@clark.wa.gov.