Fishing report, Feb. 23

Local lakes have been stocked with trout.

Lacamas Lake was stocked with 3,600 brown trout on Feb. 15.

Battle Ground Lake was been stocked last week with almost 3,000 chunky rainbow trout plus 75 surplus brood stock trout.

Klineline Pond got 1,500 rainbow trout.

Effective March 1 through June 15, the salmonid daily limit in Deep River in Wahkiakum Country will be the same as mainstem Columbia River when the mainstem Columbia below Bonneville Dam is open for hatchery Chinook.

On days when the mainstem Columbia River is closed to Chinook, permanent daily limits for Deep River apply.

At Coal Creek near Longview, Feb. 28 is the last day to fish for steelhead and other game fish below the falls.

Angler sampling by the Washington (WDFW) and Oregon (ODFW) departments of Fish and Wildlife:

Cowlitz — 13 bank rods with no catch. No boat ang;ers were sampled.

Lewis River (including North Fork) — closed to fishing for spring Chinook from March 1 until further notice. Fishing for hatchery steelhead remains open. (WDFW)

Lower Columbia — from the I-5 Bridge downstream, 16 bank rods and 2 boat anglers with no catch. (WDFW)

Mid-Columbia — Some legal sturgeon were caught in the Bonneville Pool and John Day pool. For walleye Including fish released, boat anglers averaged just over one walleye per three rods in the John Day Pool.

• The Dalles pool, Both bank and boat anglers are catching walleye. Boat anglers averaged nearly a fish per rod when including fish released. (WDFW).