Five Generations: Leadbetter

Amelia Everly Small of Battle Ground, born Nov. 21, is held by her great-great-grandmother, Vivian Leadbetter, 96, of Longview at their first meeting at Christmastime. Also pictured from left, Debra Petersen, 46, Battle Ground, Amelia's grandmother; Caroline Barr, 74, Vancouver, her great-grandmother; and her mother, Kori Cates, 24, of Battle Ground.