Four Vancouver businesses burglarized early Wednesday

Four businesses on Grand Boulevard in Vancouver were burglarized early Wednesday, according to Vancouver Police.

Officers responded to Tortilleria Fiesta Mexicana Imports, 904 Grand Blvd., just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm that was going off, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The store had damage to its door and window and a cash register had been opened and no cash remained inside, Kapp said.

Similar damage was reported to the restaurant next door, Du’s Teriyaki, 900 Grand Blvd., and two restaurants two blocks south, Rosycakes Bakery, 701 Grand Blvd, and Paper Tiger Coffee Roasters, 703 Grand Blvd.

Kapp said that there were no suspects yet in any of the burglaries, but that officers are continuing the investigation. If anyone has any information on the incidents, they are asked to call Vancouver police at 360-487-4355.