Grants for pet nonprofits available

Nonprofit groups in the county that offer spay and neutering services for animals are invited to apply for a grant from Clark County’s Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board to support their efforts.

The board, which has offered the grant for the last 17 years, has $15,000 in grant money to help animal-oriented nonprofits. Past recipients have included local groups such as Second Chance Companions and the Humane Society, according to Paul Scarpelli, animal control manager.

Programs that assist people in spaying and neutering their pets help cut down on the number of animals that are unwanted or that end up in a shelter.

Groups seeking grants can find application information at www.clark.wa.gov/development/animals/spay_neuter.html. They also can call Adrienne Powers at 360-397-2375 ext. 5852 or email her at adrienne.powers@clark.wa.gov.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Applications can be mailed to Animal Protection and Control, P.O. Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666; faxed to 360-759-6807; emailed to adrienne.powers@clark.wa.gov; or dropped off on the third floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.

The advisory board will review the applications and make grant recipient recommendations to the county manager, who will make the final call on who will be awarded.

A grant recipient must be an active licensing agent in the county. All grants must be applied only to animals licensed and living in Clark County.