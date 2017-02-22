Lacrosse introductory clinic set

A A

Boys and girls who are interested in learning to play lacrosse can get an introduction to the sport on Saturday.

Clark County Youth Lacrosse is hosting a free “Learn to Play” clinic for grades 1-8 will take place at Gaiser Middle School. The boys clinic will go from noon to 1 p.m., girls will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

Participants should bring a completed waiver form available at Clark County Youth Lacrosse’s website: www.ccylax.com.

Registration is still open for Clark County Youth Lacrosse’s spring season. Practices begin in mid-March.