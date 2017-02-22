Man in crash accused of driving drunk

A A

A Vancouver man was allegedly driving under the influence when he caused a 2014 head-on collision about a mile south of the Manor area, according to court records.

Shawn C. Gibbs, 39, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons for vehicular assault. The crash occurred Oct. 11, 2014, in the 14500 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. The occupant in the other vehicle, Sharon C. Gutman, suffered a cracked sternum and concussion, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A witness driving two cars behind Gibbs said she saw his vehicle cross the center lane and hit Gutman’s car head-on. She said it appeared Gibbs was making a left-hand turn, the affidavit states.

Gibbs told a Clark County sheriff’s deputy that he hit the other car but didn’t know how. He had a breath mint in his mouth, and when he spit it out, the officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Gibbs said he had consumed one beer, court records said.

He reportedly failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary breath test estimated he had a blood-alcohol level of .143. Two additional breath tests found Gibbs had a blood-alcohol level of .133, according to court documents. In Washington, a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or higher is considered evidence of drunken driving.

On Tuesday, Gibbs was granted supervised release and will have to retain his own lawyer. He will be arraigned March 7, court records show.