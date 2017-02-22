PeaceHealth plans 181 Lane County layoffs

A A

EUGENE, Ore. — Documents released by the state show that PeaceHealth plans to cut 186 jobs in Oregon. The Register-Guard reported that 181 of the workers losing their jobs are in Lane County, mostly at PeaceHealth’s medical laboratory in Springfield.

The regional nonprofit health care provider last week announced mass layoffs at PeaceHealth Laboratories, saying it could impact as many as 500 employees in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. PeaceHealth plans to sell a portion of its labs business to Quest Diagnostics, a for-profit company based in New Jersey. Quest is expected to hire lab workers in Oregon and Washington.