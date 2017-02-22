Pipeline protesters call for Bellingham to drop US Bank

A A

BELLINGHAM — Opponents of the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline are calling for Bellingham to pull its money out of U.S. Bank, which has committed to lending money to a parent company of the pipeline.

The Bellingham Herald reported Sunday that opponents of the pipeline recently went before the City Council to make its case. Bellingham keeps between $15 million to $20 million with U.S. Bank. Protesters are asking the government to take its banking business elsewhere.

Councilman Michael Lilliquist says the City Council has not yet discussed the pipeline opponent’s request.

Earlier this month, Seattle agreed to end its $3 billion relationship with Wells Fargo Bank for lending money to the pipeline project.

The $3.8 billion pipeline is intended to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. Indian tribes argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites.