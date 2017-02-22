Police investigate armed robbery at Camas Papa Murphy’s

A A

Camas police are following up on leads in an armed robbery at a Papa Murphy’s Tuesday night.

Just before the store closed at 9 p.m., a suspect entered the store at 2406 S.E. Eighth Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, Camas police Sgt. Scot Boyles said.

The male suspect, who was covered from head to toe, then fled with cash on foot, Boyles said. Officers do not know if he then got into a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers searched the area with assistance from a Clark County Sheriff’s Office police dog but did not locate the suspect, Boyles said.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing and anyone with any information about the robbery is encouraged to call Camas police at 360-834-4151.