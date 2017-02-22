Sheriff’s office looking for reserve deputies

A A

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has begun recruiting for its 2018 reserve deputy academy and will hold an information meeting for would-be volunteers March 2.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the sheriff’s West Precinct, 505 N.W. 179th St., Ridgefield.

Reserves are commissioned law enforcement officers who volunteer in support roles. They conduct routine patrols, respond to emergency calls, protect crime scenes or work large events.

The March 2 meeting will review how the Reserve Program works and the testing process.

The sheriff’s office asks interested reserve deputies to make a two- to three-year minimum volunteer commitment.