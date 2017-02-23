American Red Cross to celebrate local heroes

A A

The American Red Cross is hosting its annual Heroes Breakfast next month, celebrating local heroes and a century of the honor.

During the breakfast, which is celebrating 100 years this year, the Red Cross aims to honor the heroic deeds of everyday people.

The event is scheduled for 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. Sixth St.

Tickets, which are $100 for an individual seat and $1,500 for a table, are available until March 20.

For more information, visit redcross.org/heroes2017.