Clark County Fire & Rescue to seek tax increase

Clark County Fire & Rescue, citing the loss of its service contract with Battle Ground, intends to ask voters for a levy rate increase in May’s election.

The proposed levy lid lift would increase the district residents’ property tax rate from $1.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $1.50 per $1,000.

For a $300,000 home, that would mean about $27 more per year in property taxes — or $450 total — should the levy increase pass.

Property owners in what used to be Clark County Fire District 2, which merged with Clark County Fire & Rescue, will see a higher rate because of the Woodland-area district’s recent merger.

For 25 years, Clark County Fire & Rescue held a contract with the city of Battle Ground for fire services, but lost the contract at the end of 2015, after the city rewarded it to Clark County Fire District 3.

Clark County Fire & Rescue said losing the contract meant about $2.4 million in lost revenue for the district in 2016. Because of that, according to the district, its emergency response times have increased, and it can no longer staff Station 22 in the Charter Oak area west of Lewisville Park.

In a news release from the district, Chief John Nohr said the district has been trying to focus on keeping as many people as possible staffed to respond to emergency calls, but that means less money for addressing aging vehicles or facility maintenance.

In the long term, the shortfalls could lead to a drop in the district’s insurance rating, meaning higher insurance premiums for property owners.

“I can’t choose saving for a new fire engine over laying off more personnel,” he said in the release. “We need every person we have to respond to emergency calls.”

Clark County Fire & Rescue laid off about a dozen people after losing the contract, although the majority of the firefighters found work with Fire District 3.

The district says increasing the levy maximum would allow it to hire seven to nine more firefighters, and help reduce call times. The district said it also would be able to permanently staff Station 22.

A portion of the money also would go toward vehicle replacement.