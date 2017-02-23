Driver seriously hurt in I-5 rollover

A A

Firefighters pulled a seriously injured driver from a rolled SUV Thursday afternoon on Interstate 5, near the 99th Street ramp, following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened shortly after noon, Clark County Fire & District 6 spokesman David Schmitke said, in the northbound lanes on the highway, about 400 feet north of the 99th Street on-ramp.

How the crash occurred wasn’t yet clear, but Schmitke said a driver in one vehicle involved was unhurt, while the other needed to be cut from a tan Chevy Blazer.

The Blazer driver suffered potentially critical injuries, Schmitke said.