Energy Adviser: Smoke and CO alarms save lives

A A

The home is the most likely place you’ll be involved in a fire. For just a few dollars, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can increase your family’s chance of safe escape. That’s why local building codes and state laws require them.

The Clark County building code has mandated smoke alarms in buildings and mobile homes since 1973. Since 2011, state law has demanded carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in all new single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, hotels and motels. For new construction, the law has required both carbon monoxide and smoke alarms for the same buildings since 2013 and compels home sellers and landlords to install both and verify they work before anyone moves in.

Smoke alarms come in three types: ionizing, photoelectric and a combination containing both ionizing and photoelectric sensors. All have two basic parts: a sensor to detect the smoke and a screeching electronic alert to awaken sleepers. Units with both sensors detect slow and fast burning fires.

Smoke detectors can run off a 9-volt battery or be hardwired into your 120-volt house current. Battery powered ones are available at big box and hardware stores starting at about $10. Hardwired models are slightly higher in cost and contain a backup battery for protection during power outages. Neither is good forever.

“Replace any smoke alarm over ten years old,” said Tim Dawdy of Clark County Fire and Rescue.

For those who like to control home safety from a smartphone, there’s the Nest Protect at $100. It’s a battery-powered, Wi-Fi capable, smoke and CO alarm. The Nest sends your phone an alert when it goes off or when the batteries are low. Should the alarm sound because you’ve burned dinner, you simply tap the app on your phone to hush it.

Because carbon monoxide is a by-product of burning, faulty nonelectric heating units, like gas or wood, can emit the toxic gas into a home said Curtis Eavenson, Clark County assistant fire marshal.

So can the misuse of equipment. “We sometimes see deaths when people try cooking inside with a charcoal grill,” Eavenson said.

Carbon monoxide alarms come in two types. One combines a smoke and CO detector and costs about $30. Single function detectors plug into electric outlets and have a battery backup. These cost about the same. Both detect the presence of the gas and then emit piercing sounds to awaken sleepers. Because carbon monoxide is heavier than air, Dawdy recommends this style.

Odorless and tasteless, carbon monoxide kills by suffocating. It combines with hemoglobin in your red blood cells and stops the oxygen flow throughout the body.

While often fatal to someone asleep, anyone exposed while awake may suddenly present flu-like symptoms that precede passing out — tiredness, shortness of breath, nausea, mental confusion and loss of muscle control. If you’re around a person showing these symptoms get them outside and breathing fresh air immediately.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning send about 20,000 people to U.S. emergency rooms each year. The young and the elderly face a higher risk of poisoning, as well as anyone respiratory problems, chronic heart disease or anemia.

For safety, Dawdy advises pairing up smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in every bedroom and putting another set outside in the hallway. He also advocates placing a CO alarm near gas fireplaces, stoves, or anything in your home producing a flame.

Recent home fires in Clark County are a stark reminder of the importance of alarms. The cheapest alarms would have prevented injury and loss of life and are a small price to pay for your household’s safety.

Energy Adviser is written by Clark Public Utilities. Send questions to ecod@clarkpud.com or to Energy Adviser, c/o Clark Public Utilities, P.O. Box 8900, Vancouver, WA 98668.