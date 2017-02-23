Fog, possibly slick roads could slow morning commute

A A

The National Weather Service is warning that fog and possibly slick roads could make for a challenging morning commute today.

In a short term forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. today, the weather service said that fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile in some of the Portland metro area.

Temperatures in some parts of the region are also near or below freezing, which may cause slick roadways and sidewalks, the weather service stated.

There remains chance of rain and snow showers today, mainly after 1 p.m., with highs near 44 degrees and lows of 32 degrees.

The agency asks drivers to slow down and use extra caution.