Hundreds protest outside Reichert’s office, demand town hall

ISSAQUAH — Hundreds of people demonstrated outside one of Rep. Dave Reichert’s district offices and demanded that the Republican congressman hold a town hall meeting.

The Seattle Times reports that protesters on Thursday carried signs outside Reichert’s office in Issaquah and urged him to save the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Dianne Niemann, of Issaquah, said that while it may be uncomfortable, Reichert owes it to his district to face questions in person.

Several GOP office holders have faced rowdy crowds at town halls during this week’s congressional recess.

Reichert, who represents the state’s 8th Congressional District, did hold a meeting with people via Facebook on Thursday. He said large, public town halls often become “screaming matches” and aren’t productive.