No. 11 UW gets jump on Colorado

SEATTLE — Kelsey Plum continued her march toward the all-time career scoring mark with 25 points and Chantel Osahor had 24 points and 20 rebounds to pace No. 11 Washington past Colorado 79-46 in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night.

Plum, who entered with a nation-best 30.9 average, pushed her career total to 3,340, second in NCAA Division I history behind Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 points at Southwest Missouri State from 1998-2001.

Osahor, who entered as the nation’s leading rebounder, had a double-double in the first half with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including five offensive.

Washington (26-4, 14-3) led 20-18 after one quarter, but extended the margin to 38-27 at the half. The Huskies pushed the lead to 59-39 after three quarters and then scored the first 10 points of the final period.

Haley Smith had 16 points for Colorado (15-13, 5-12), which lost to Washington 79-75 at home on Feb. 5.

Osahor scored the first 10 points of the game, including a pair of 3-pointers, to put Washington up 10-0. Colorado closed the first quarter with an 8-3 run to pull within 20-18. Osahor had 15 points in the first period.

Plum, who missed her only shot attempt in the first quarter, scored six points to pace a 9-0 run to open the second quarter as Washington opened a 29-18 lead with 6:54 left in the half.