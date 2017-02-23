Official: Influenza claims 20 lives in Clark County

A A

The flu has claimed the lives of 20 Clark County residents this year — significantly more than the typical one or two local flu-associated deaths each year.

The influenza virus is still circulating locally, but health officials say the worst of it may be behind us. The percentage of flu tests coming back positive is at the lowest it’s been since early December.

“It looks like we’re on a downward trend,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director and county health officer.

Last week, 18.9 percent of tests came back positive. At its highest in late December, 38 percent of tests were positive. A positivity rate of more than 10 percent indicates flu transmission is occurring in the community.

“I’m optimistic that in several weeks we’ll be below the 10 percent, and hopefully things will get better,” Melnick said.

Flu activity has been elevated in Clark County since late October. Local flu activity briefly spiked in early November. Then, in mid-December, flu numbers started climbing again. Rates, though still elevated, have been declining since the end of December.

“I think this year has been particularly significant — a more severe year,” Melnick said.

Clark County has had 17 influenza outbreaks at long-term care facilities this flu season. And since September, public health has recorded 20 flu-associated deaths — all but one among people 65 or older. The other death was a male 5 to 24 years old who had pre-existing conditions.

“It reflects the fact that co-existing conditions put people with influenza at risk of complications, which is why all of us should get vaccinated — not only to protect ourselves, but also to protect more vulnerable people around us,” Melnick said.

Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older receive a flu shot every year.

Injected vaccines protect against three or four strains of influenza A and B. Early data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that this year’s vaccines have been about 48 percent effective.

Most influenza infections this year were caused by the influenza A (H3N2) virus, against which the vaccine was 43 percent effective. The vaccine was 73 percent effective against the influenza B virus, according to initial CDC data.