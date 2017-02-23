State of the County event today

A A

The Clark County council will host the 2017 State of County event that will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. Sixth St. in Vancouver.

The event will also be used to accept nonperishable food items, as well as monetary donations, for the Clark County Food Bank.

The format of this year’s event will differ from previous years. Council Chair Marc Boldt will speak briefly about the council’s work plan for the coming year, and County Manager Mark McCauley will discuss the county workforce and community partnerships. The rest of the council will also explain their governing philosophy and focus for the coming year.

Later, the council, as a panel, will take questions from the public. The questions can be submitted at the event or in advance at www.clark.wa.gov/councilors/state-county.

Following the panel discussion, the public is invited to stick around and learn about county programs and departments while they enjoy light refreshments.

The Neighborhood Associations Council of Clark County will also present the Outstanding Clark County Employee award early in the program.