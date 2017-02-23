This weekend’s regional round matchups for state boys and girls basketball

Girls basketball
Prairie (20-4) vs. Seattle Prep (17-7)
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Bellevue College.
What: 3A elimination game.
Prairie: 3A Greater St. Helens League champion; District 3-4 runner-up. RPI ranking No. 17.
Seattle Prep: Fourth in 3A Metro League; District 5 fifth place; RPI ranking.
Camas (16-7) vs. Kentlake (22-4)
When, where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup.
What: 4A seeding game.
Camas: 4A Greater St. Helens League champion; District 3-4 runner-up. RPI ranking No. 9.
Kentlake: North Puget Sound League Cascade co-champion; District 3-4 fifth place; RPI ranking No. 2.
Washougal (16-5) vs. White River (22-2)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup.
What: 2A seeding game.
Washougal: 2A Greater St. Helens League champion; District 4 third place. RPI ranking No. 6.
White River: South Puget Sound League Mountain champion; District 3 champion; RPI ranking No. 3.
La Center (22-0) vs. Lynden Christian (21-1)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon HS.
What: 1A seeding game.
La Center: 1A Trico League champion; District 4 champion. RPI ranking No. 7.
Lynden Christian: Northwest Conference champion; District 1-2 champion; RPI ranking No. 2.
Boys basketball
Union (19-4) vs. Enumclaw (15-10)
When, where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Battle Ground HS.
What: 4A seeding game.
Union: 4A Greater St. Helens League champion; District 3-4 third-place. RPI ranking No. 1.
Enumclaw: North Puget Sound League Olympic runner-up; District 3-4 seventh place; RPI ranking No. 11.
Woodland (15-6) vs. Foss (20-5)
When, where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Battle Ground HS.
What: 2A elimination game.
Woodland: 2A Greater St. Helens League runner-up; District 4 runner-up. RPI ranking No. 18.
Foss: 2A South Puget Sound League Mountain Division champion; District 3 champion; RPI ranking No. 20.
La Center (15-4) vs. Zillah (21-1)
When, where: 6p.m. Saturday, Davis HS, Yakima.
What: 1A seeding game.
La Center: 1A Trico League co-champion; District 4 third place. RPI ranking No. 6.
Zillah: 1A South Center – West champion; District 5 champion; RPI ranking No. 3.
King’s Way Chr. (14-10) vs. Vashon Island (13-8)
When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Battle Ground HS.
What: 1A elimination game.
King’s Way: 1A Trico League co-champion; District 4 runner-up. RPI ranking No. 16.
Vashon Island: Nisqually League champion; District 3 runner-up; RPI ranking No. 26.
