Two more Iris Award winners named

Clark College announced two more Iris Award winners Tuesday recognizing outstanding women in Southwest Washington.

Washington State University Vancouver political science professor Carolyn Long will receive the H-RoC Award, sponsored by a nonpartisan political action committee that supports elected and appointed female leaders in the region.

League of Women Voters co-chair Judie Stanton will receive the Legacy Award, which recognizes former recipients of Iris Awards.

Earlier this year, the college announced 2017 Iris Award honorees Jody Campbell, director of community partnerships for The Columbian; Temple Lentz, host of the “Hello Vancouver!” talk show and former Parks Foundation executive director; and Deena Pierott, founder of the nonprofit iUrban Teen and president of Mosaic Blueprint.

The award winners will be recognized at a reception and ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. on March 8 at Clark College’s Gaiser Student Center on the main campus at 1933 Fort Vancouver Way.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale through the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce at tinyurl.com/iris2017. Tickets are $35 a person. A table sponsorship, which includes eight tickets, is $310.