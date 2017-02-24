Calls for artists

A A

Music

Columbia River Sweet Adelines Chorus seeks women 16 and older for four-part harmony. The ability to read music is not required. Auditions will be at rehearsals, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Clark College, Beacock Music Hall, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. 360-887-4927, 951-313-6969 or www.columbiariverchorus.com

Junior Symphony of Vancouver seeks young musicians of southwest Washington and Oregon to join the symphony. Open to those in middle school through college who play orchestral and chamber music instruments. Auditions by appointment only; the application is online. The deadline is March 27. 360-696-4084 or www.oregonchamberplayers.org

Vancouver Pops Orchestra seeks musicians who play orchestral instruments. The ensemble plays 20 assemblies each year in local grade schools. Rehearsals are 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Call or email for information on auditions. Vancouver Heights United Methodist Church, 5701 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver. 360-253-9557 or davidkinch62@gmail.com.

Vancouver USA Singers seek applicants for its 2017 Youth Scholarship. The scholarship winner will be awarded $1,000 to further their vocal studies, and will perform with the ensemble during its May concerts. Applicants must be high school students enrolled in school in Clark County or a neighboring counties. Submit a recorded piece of classical, opera or stage music in MP3 or MP4 format, with the online application form, no later than March 15. Auditions for selected applicants will follow on April 17. 360-573-7570 or vancouverusasingers.org

Art

Battle Ground Art Alliance seeks entries for the 16th annual Spring Show and Sale set for March 18-19. This year’s theme is “Flights of Fancy,” and artists can submit three entries, one of which may be in the category of the theme, in any medium. Work will be accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E. Main St., Battle Ground. 360-949-8873 or www.bgartalliance.com

Columbian Artists seeks entries for its 41st annual juried Spring Art Show, which will be March 18 through April 2 at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso. Open to artists ages 18 years and older who reside in Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis and other surrounding counties. Both 2-D and 3-D work will be accepted. A prospectus with details is available online. Entries will be due between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 13 at Three Rivers Mall, 3513 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. 360-425-0142 or www.columbianartists.org.

Gallery 360 seeks artwork for its exhibition “Northwest Bounty,” which celebrates the return of the Vancouver Farmers Market and the region’s foods, flora and industries. Artists must submit pieces by March 4 for the exhibition which runs April 5 to July 1. A jury fee of $40 will be required if the artist’s piece is accepted. Application is available online or at Gallery 360 at the Slocum House, 605 Esther St., Vancouver. 360-693-7340, www.gallery360.org or gallery360.vanc@gmail.com

The Society of Washington Artists seeks entries for its annual Spring Show and Sale on April 27-30. Artists ages 18 or older can submit up to three pieces of work. The fee is $25 for the first entry and $10 for additional entries. This show will be professionally judged with significant cash awards given for Best of Show and category winners. Artwork must be submitted from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25 at the Water Resource Education Center Community Room, 4600 S.E. Columbia Way, Vancouver. societyofwashingtonartists.com

Theater

Magenta Theater seeks four actors for its June production “Moon Over the Brewery.” There are two female characters and two male characters. The audition will consist cold readings from the script. Participants should bring a headshot and an acting resume. Auditions will be 7 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Magenta Theater, 1108 Main St., Vancouver. www.magentatheater.com