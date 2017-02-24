Fire District 6 corrects error that overpaid three chiefs

A A

Clark County Fire District 6 has corrected a clerical error that led to three battalion chiefs being overpaid for three years.

Beginning in 2014 and lasting through nearly the end of 2016, three battalion chiefs were overpaid an average of $3,127 a year, resulting in a total loss of $28,150, fire district spokesman Dave Schmitke said.

The discrepancy, which was discovered in November, resulted from an error in the collective bargaining agreement between the fire district and the union that makes a distinction in pay among battalion chiefs. Two levels of pay are determined by time on the job, completed education level and participation in the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program.

An oversight in the agreement left out some of the requirements to meet the higher pay level, and three battalion chiefs were errantly paid more than they should have been for three years, Schmitke said.

The law requires that the employees pay back the amount they were overpaid, and each employee was given options to do so. The options ranged from paying one bulk sum to paying back 5 percent per month, Schmitke said.

No one was fired or reprimanded because the oversight wasn’t purposeful and the money is being paid back, Schmitke said.