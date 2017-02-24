Historic preservation topic of First Thursday

A A

Local women who have helped preserve historic features of several Vancouver-area properties will take part in a panel discussion Thursday at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 E. Main St., Vancouver.

In the 7 p.m. program, they will discuss their experience and projects, the work they’ve done in the community, and some of the women who have inspired them.

The panel will kick off the museum’s 2017 First Thursday lecture series and also is a celebration of women’s history month.

Scheduled panelists are Seanette Corkill, who helped restore the Kiggins Theatre; Holly Chamberlain, managing director of the Architectural Heritage Center in Portland; and attorney Mary Arden.

The discussion will be moderated by Jacqui Kamp, the county’s historic preservation officer.

The museum will be open at 6 p.m. for the event, but the galleries will be closed in anticipation of the grand reopening on Saturday, March 4.

Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for seniors; $3 for children under 18; and free for museum members.

For information, contact the museum at info@cchmuseum.org or call 360-993-5679.