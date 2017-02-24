Mike Kesler hired as football coach at Battle Ground High School

A A

Mike Kesler has been hired as the next head football coach at Battle Ground High School, Battle Ground Public Schools announced Friday.

Kesler had spent the past 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Union High School. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Evergreen from 1997-2006, including the Plainsmen’s state championship season in 2004.

“Mike brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience as a football coach to Battle Ground High,” Battle Ground athletic director Matt Stanfill said. “Mike coaches with a great deal of heart and is dedicated to challenging our kids to be the best versions of themselves both on and off the field. We’re looking forward to building on our solid foundation, and we’re thrilled to have Mike on board as head coach.”

Kesler, a former Washington State Trooper, works as the head of security for Battle Ground Schools. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Kesler played defensive lineman at the University of Oregon from 1978-1980.

“I’m excited about the opportunity I have before me, and I’m ready for the challenge,” Kesler said. “We are in the profession of encouraging, developing, and building young men of character, and it is a privilege to call yourself a coach. Our ultimate challenge is not in defeating our opponents on the field, but in continually overcoming our weaknesses and adversity to become the best we can be in all aspects of our lives.”

Kesler replaced Larry Peck, who resigned after last season for personal reasons after six seasons as head coach, leading the Tigers to the 4A state tournament for the first time in two decades in 2015.