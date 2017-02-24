Stocks eke out gain as utilities rise

A A

NEW YORK (AP) — A late push helped U.S. stocks finish higher Friday after indexes spent most of the day lower. There was far more selling than buying on Wall Street overall, but the Dow Jones industrial average managed to extend its winning streak to an 11th day.

Energy companies and banks struggled. Investors continued to buy safer assets like government bonds, gold and stocks that pay large dividends, such as utility and telephone companies. That’s been a familiar pattern over the last few days.

After a long string of gains earlier in February, stocks wobbled this week and bond prices jumped, which sent yields down. That hurts banks by forcing rates on mortgages and other loans lower.

Strategist Jerry Lucas of UBS Wealth Management said a number of factors weighed on stocks Friday. The factors include political considerations in the U.S., such as questions about President Donald Trump’s upcoming tax reform proposal, and impending elections and corporate earnings in Europe.

“It’s the uncertainty of what the ultimate tax package will be … and how long it will take that package to pass,” Lucas said. “The markets don’t like all of this uncertainty.”

The Dow fell as much as 76 points during the day but recovered to gain 11.44 points, or just under 0.1 percent, to 20,821.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.53 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,367.34. Both indexes are at all-time highs. The Nasdaq composite rose 9.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,845.31. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller companies, slid 0.1 points to 1,394.52.

Bond prices sank again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slid to 2.32 percent from 2.39 percent. Investment banks and also insurers traded lower.

Investors bought utility stocks and phone company stocks, which pay large dividends similar to bonds. Exelon gained $1.20, or 3.3 percent, to $37.18 and NextEra Energy rose $2.77, or 2.2 percent, to $130.96. AT&T picked up 41 cents, or 1 percent, to $42.36.

Gold and silver continued to rise. Gold picked up $6.90, or 0.6 percent, to $1,258.30 an ounce. Gold is trading at its highest price since just after the presidential election, though it’s down sharply from last summer. Silver added 22 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $18.34 an ounce and copper picked up 4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $2.70 a pound after a steep loss the previous day.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 46 cents to $53.99 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, fell 59 cents, or 1 percent, to $55.99 a barrel.

Energy companies continued to trade lower. They’ve fallen sharply over the last month.

For-profit prison operator Geo Group rose $1.55, or 3.3 percent, to $48.92 and CoreCivic added $1.03, or 3 percent, to $35.03. Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed the federal Bureau of Prisons Thursday to continue doing business with private prison operators. That reversed an Obama administration policy that sent the stocks tumbling when it was announced in August.