Tune to 750 The Game for Mariners this season

A A

The Seattle Mariners have a new radio home in the Vancouver-Portland area.

Starting with Sunday’s 12:10 p.m. spring training game against the San Diego Padres, the Mariners can be heard on AM 750 and 102.9 FM The Game.

The Game will also air spring training games on March 6, 13, 21 and 31.

The Game program director Bruce Collins said they picked preseason games in which most of the regular Mariners starters would likely be in the lineup.

All regular-season games will air on AM 750/FM 102.9 except when the station is contractually obligated to air Oregon Ducks football or Portland Timbers soccer in the same time slot. In that case, the Mariners would shift to AM 970.

Collins said the Mariners were an easy addition for the station.

“There is quite a demand for Major League Baseball here in the area, and they are only just up the road,” he said.

Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith are the primary radio voices for the Mariners. Dave Sims also shares time on radio in addition to television.