Vancouver receives upgraded bond credit rating

A A

The city of Vancouver received a high credit rating from Moody’s, according to a news release from the city.

The city’s Limited Tax General Obligations bonds were upgraded from Aa3 to Aa2.

“The city is proud that it has once again received an upgraded high quality credit rating. These ratings affirm the work our city council and city staff have done to develop and implement financial policies and practices as part of a long-term financial strategy that positions the city for ongoing success,” Carrie Lewellen, treasurer for the city, said in a statement. “These ratings continue to affirm that our financial operations are stable and well-managed.”

The city’s strong credit rating reflects the credit agency’s view of the city’s growth in assessed market value, according to the city.