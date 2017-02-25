Boy, 7, falls into fire

A A

A 7-year-old boy who fell into a bonfire near La Center Saturday afternoon was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to a burn unit for treatment of his injuries.

The accident was reported at 2:05 p.m. at a home along Northeast Jenny Creek Road, just outside of La Center.

According to Clark County Fire & Rescue, the boy accidentally fell into an outdoor fire and suffered significant burns to the front of his body. He was quickly pulled from the fire by family members, which helped reduce his injuries, according to a news release.

He was taken to Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center by helicopter. His name and condition were not available Saturday evening.