In Our View: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: To going home. Kennewick Man — known as the Ancient One to Native Americans in the Northwest — has been repatriated after two decades of legal battles and scientific study. His 9,000-year-old remains were unearthed from the banks of the Columbia River in 1996, one of the most complete ancient skeletons ever found, and local tribes argued that those remains should be reburied in accordance with tradition. Scientists asserted that the remains were not related to modern Native Americans, but subsequent DNA tests proved them wrong.

Last week, the bones were buried at an undisclosed location near the river, and Chuck Sams from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation told The Seattle Times, “A wrong had finally been righted.” The saga of the Ancient One has placed a spotlight upon the issue of respect for Native American traditions and, in the end, it is appropriate that he has been returned.

Jeers: To TriMet. Following the derailment of a MAX train in January near the Rose Quarter, a just-released investigation has found that the Portland area’s transit agency did not have policies regarding the buildup of ice upon tracks. In 2015, after pooled water upon tracks flooded a train and took more than a dozen trains out of commission, it was noted that TriMet also did not have policies regarding standing water.

Throughout discussions over a possible replacement for the Interstate 5 Bridge, TriMet has desired to extend its light-rail system into Clark County. But given the mismanagement demonstrated by the agency over the years, it is understandable that many local residents are reluctant to become entangled with TriMet.

Cheers: To Skyview High School. Students manning a Salvation Army kettle at the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer throughout the holiday season rang in $9,730.62 in donations. According to Vancouver Public Schools, that represents a national high school record for the charity organization. Meanwhile, the boys and girls basketball teams from Skyview raised an additional $2,879.59, bringing the school’s total to more than $12,000.

Students are to be lauded for their efforts. So, too, are residents in the Salmon Creek area who donated to the cause. The holidays are filled with numerous stories of generosity that demonstrate local residents’ concern for their neighbors.

Jeers: To winter. Although the sun peeked through the gloom a little bit this week, we have long suspected that winters around here are depressing. And now SmartAsset.com has confirmed it by ranking Seattle as the U.S. city with the second-most depressing winter and Portland as No. 3. The organization derived its ratings by measuring major cities’ sunshine rate and solar radiation during winter months.

Given Vancouver’s proximity to Seattle and Portland, we can surmise that this area also suffers through depressing winters. And in case you need further evidence of dismal winters in the Northwest, Spokane came in at No. 4. On the other hand, there is some good news — at least we don’t live in Anchorage, which was saddled with the No. 1 ranking.

Cheers: To Kimberley Astle. The fifth-grade teacher at Fisher’s Landing Elementary continues to earn honors for her approach to science education. Most recently, she was selected as a semifinalist for the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program, adding to a long list of awards.

Most teachers will tell you that they are more concerned with educating students than garnering recognition. Yet Astle’s honors and national recognition reflect the strong work being performed by many teachers throughout Clark County.