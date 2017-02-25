Police ask for help finding 13-year-old Vancouver boy

A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy with Asperger syndrome.

Hayden M. Reyes left his Vancouver home at about 2 p.m. Saturday and told a friend he was going to take the Amtrak train to Moses Lake where his grandmother lives, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Hayden is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 179 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with red lettering, a black leather jacket, dark track pants, black and white shoes. He was carrying a dark orange and grey backpack, police said.

Hayden was seen at the Amtrak station in Portland at about 4 p.m. with an unknown man, described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 30 years old, clean shaven and dark Mohawk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hayden is asked to call 911.