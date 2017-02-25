Fleeing suspect crashes, exchanges gunfire before arrest

A A

Three different areas of Vancouver’s Uptown Village are roped off while police investigate an incident that included an officer-involved shooting, a short police pursuit and a crash that injured bystanders.

A Vancouver police officer was dispatched to Walgreens, 2521 Main St., at about 11:12 a.m. Saturday to assist the Department of Corrections in apprehending a wanted suspect, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

When officers contacted the male suspect, the suspect attempted to hit the officer with his vehicle, police said. The officer fired a shot at the suspect, who then fled the scene in his vehicle, according to police.

The fleeing suspect vehicle then crashed into a car at 16th and Broadway and then crashed into the business at the corner, Not Too Shabby, police said.

The male suspect and driver fled on foot with the female passenger and gunfire was then exchanged between the officers and the fleeing suspects, Vancouver police Lt. Kathy McNicholas said.

They were taken into custody near East 15th Street and C Street, police said. The male suspect was taken to an area hospital for evaluation of injuries, which police said appear not life threatening.

The occupants of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police reported.

The female passenger was evaluated for injuries and was detained, police said.

The Vancouver police traffic unit is investigating the crash while the Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting is on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

Names of people involved were not released by police.

Fourteen-year-old Angelica Garcia was sitting with her 8-year-old sister Liliana Garcia inside their family’s vehicle parked in the Uptown Village Walgreens parking lot when she heard yelling from outside.

Angelica turned around and saw a police officer banging on the back of a dark sedan. She took out her cell phone and started filming.

“He was saying, ‘sir get out of the vehicle,’” she said.

The vehicle backed up into the officer, who was able to get out of the way, she said, but the officer fired his gun at the fleeing vehicle, Garcia said. It sped out of the parking lot onto Main Street.

“I was just so scared, I couldn’t believe that was happening,” she said.

Angelica yelled at Liliana to get down and Liliana started crying.

“I didn’t know if the guy inside the car had a gun,” Angelica said.

Angelica called her other sister and mom, who were inside the store.

“She didn’t believe me at first,” she said. Angelica is known to get anxiety, but when her mom saw the footage, she knew it was real.

The family was shaken, but happy to be safe. Angelica provided her cell phone to police for their investigation into what happened.

When the suspect vehicle crashed into the vehicle and the building, Edna Ness peaked her head out of her business, In Light Hyperbarics.

“I saw two people run behind the fence,” she said. “Then I heard the shots … there were at least four shots fired.”

One of her clients is a veteran and went into action, gathering everyone in the business and hiding them in the back. After a few minutes they learned they were OK.

“It was scary,” she said.