Save the Date: Clarinet virtuoso joins VSO; historical museum to reopen

Don’t miss hearing the sounds of Mozart’s beautiful Symphony No. 40 and Christoph Gluck’s solemn overture “Iphigenia in Aulis” as artistic director of Chamber Music Northwest and award-wining clarinetist David Shifrin performs with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra today at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Skyview High School Concert Hall, 1300 N.W. 139th St., Vancouver. Tickets are $37 to $50, $32 for seniors and $10 for students. www.vancouversymphony.org

Join the Clark County Historical Society for a grand reopening celebration of the museum after its remodel, along with a commemoration of the society’s 100th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at the Clark County Historical Museum, 1511 Main St., Vancouver. The free day will feature the unveiling of the exhibit “All Aboard: Clark County Rides the Rails,” along with a ribbon-cutting, refreshments and more. 360-993-5679 or www.cchmuseum.org

Salmon Creek Kiwanis and Columbia Credit Union present a performance by composer and pianist Michael Allen Harrison at 2 p.m. March 5 at Fries Auditorium, Washington State School for the Blind, 2214 E. 13th St., Vancouver. Tickets are $30, with proceeds benefiting Salmon Creek Kiwanis. 360-600-6505 or www.tickettomato.com/event/4582/michael-allen-harrison-in-concert/

The Southwest Washington Wind Symphony welcomes flute and piccolo virtuoso Zachariah Galatis to its concert titled “Flourishes” at 3 p.m. March 5 at the Performing Arts Center at Union High School, 6201 N.W. Friberg-Strunk St., Camas. The concert is free. 360-574-8386 or www.swwindsymphony.org

Ever wonder why humans have specific genes for breaking down alcohol? Kevin McCabe did. He has a Ph.D. in molecular and medical genetics from OHSU and now works as a lab supervisor at Full Sail Brewing. He will take the audience on a trip through human history and alcohol during Science on Tap: “Evolution Under the Influence” at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver. Admission is $8 to $10 suggested cover. www.viaproductions.org

The annual Paddy Hough Parade will feature the students, staff and the local community in a celebration of Hough Elementary School and its neighborhoods at 12:30 p.m. March 17 starting from Hough Elementary, 1900 Daniels St., Vancouver. http://hough.vansd.org

The Vancouver Farmers Market returns March 18 with familiar vendors offering seasonal produce, plus locally made baked goods, flowers, food and crafts. The farmers market is open March 18 through Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at the corner of Sixth and Esther streets in downtown Vancouver. www.vancouverfarmersmarket.com

The Clark College Concert Choir and Concert Band will bring music from all parts of space with their performance of “Beyond the Stars” at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Clark College O’Connell Sports Complex, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. The concert is a collaboration between the band, choir and aerospace program. The concert is free. www.clark.edu/campus-life/arts-events/music/music-concerts/index.php

The 12th annual North Clark Historical Museum Quilt Show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 and noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at two venues, the historical museum, 21416 N.E. 399th St., and the Mt. Valley Grange, 40107 N.E. 21st Ave., Amboy. There will be multiple quilts on display, along with vendors and the popular Corner Cafe at the Grange. At the museum, accomplished local quilter Patricia Thompson will display her art quilts inspired by nature. Admission is free, with donations welcomed. 360-247-5925 or http://lewisriver.com/amboy/museum

Registration is open for the annual Klineline Kids Fishing Derby, which introduces children ages 5 to 14 to the activity of fishing, with all the gear and bait provided. Children will fish in 45-minute time slots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 and 8 at Klineline Pond, Salmon Creek Park, 1200 N.E. 117th St., Vancouver. April 7 is for children and adults with special needs, limited to 500 kids, and April 8 is open to all children, limited to 2,500 kids. Registration is $5. 360-608-7973 or www.klineline-kf.org