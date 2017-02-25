Updates on regional prep basketball games on live chat

A A

Live Blog State Regional Live Chat 2017

The Columbian will have correspondents at all seven regional games of the state basketball tournaments involving local teams.

To receive updates on these games, follow along our live chat starting at 2 p.m.

Here are Saturday’s games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

4A seeding regional game

Union vs. Enumclaw, 6 p.m., Battle Ground HS

2A elimination regional game

Woodland vs. Foss, 4 p.m., Battle Ground HS

1A seeding regional game

Zillah vs. La Center, 6 p.m., Davis HS, Yakima

1A elimination regional game

King’s Way Christian vs. Vashon Island, 2 p.m., Battle Ground HS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A seeding regional game

Kentlake vs. Camas, 4 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup

2A seeding regional game

White River vs. Washougal, 2 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup

1A seeding regional game

Lynden Christian vs. La Center, 2 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Vernon HS