Updates on regional prep basketball games on live chat

The Columbian will have correspondents at all seven regional games of the state basketball tournaments involving local teams.
To receive updates on these games, follow along our live chat starting at 2 p.m.
Here are Saturday’s games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A seeding regional game
Union vs. Enumclaw, 6 p.m., Battle Ground HS
2A elimination regional game
Woodland vs. Foss, 4 p.m., Battle Ground HS
1A seeding regional game
Zillah vs. La Center, 6 p.m., Davis HS, Yakima
1A elimination regional game
King’s Way Christian vs. Vashon Island, 2 p.m., Battle Ground HS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A seeding regional game
Kentlake vs. Camas, 4 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup
2A seeding regional game
White River vs. Washougal, 2 p.m. Saturday, Rogers HS, Puyallup
1A seeding regional game
Lynden Christian vs. La Center, 2 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Vernon HS