Vehicle hits Vancouver woman, flees scene

A 26-year-old Vancouver woman has a broken leg after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday morning.

Brittany Murhammer said she was driving home with her boyfriend at about 2:30 a.m. when they got into an argument.

She decided she would walk the rest of the way home and had her boyfriend let her out in the 2800 block of Northeast 78th Street, Murhammer said.

She sat down on the curb and was crying when a white sedan approached, struck her and fled the scene. It took between 5 to 10 minutes of Murhammer screaming until a nearby resident came to help her.

She was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where she remained Saturday evening for treatment of a broken leg.

She said she wants the person responsible held accountable. Anyone with information can contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360-397-2211.