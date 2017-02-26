Big medical-dental summit this week in Tri-Cities

A A

A groundbreaking summit of medical and dental professionals is once again planned in the Tri-Cities.

Eastern Washington Medical-Dental Summit IV is Thursday and Friday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Registration still is open.

The summit, coordinated by the Benton-Franklin Community Health Alliance, provides a chance for those in the medical and dental fields to connect and learn ways to work together.

That’s critical because oral health and the health of the rest of the body are closely related, experts said.

“For me, (the summit) is a passion,” said Lee Ostler, a Tri-City dentist and driving force behind the summit.

The event “strikes against the silo (mentality) — the separateness of medicine, dentistry and training. Bringing them together” is important and is demanded by the science, he said.

This year’s summit will focus on airway development and management, and the ways airway and breathing issues affect a person’s health.

“Emerging literature and clinical experience confirms the importance of proper airway development and management in both children and adults. Lack of airway and improper orofacial growth and development set the stage for many orthodontic, dental and TMJ related issues, as well medical problems such as pediatric and adult sleep apnea, ADD/ADHD, and many health problems related to systemic inflammation,” according to the summit’s website, medicaldentalsummit.com.

Presenters include William Hang, a Los Angeles area orthodontist, along with Dr. Keith Ironside of Vista Sleep Center in Kennewick and Oregon Sleep Center in Hermiston; Kennewick oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Tyson Teeples; and Kadlec ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Ronald Schwartz.