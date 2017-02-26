Garage fire displaces family of five in east Vancouver

A A

A fire broke out in an east Vancouver home’s garage before noon Sunday, but firefighters were largely able to keep flames from getting into the home’s living areas.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to the call, from 3329 N.E. 124th Ave., at about 11:20 a.m.

There, they found a two-car garage fully involved in flames, department spokesman Pete Adams said.

The home is on a flag lot, so firefighters had to run more than 200 feet of hose down a narrow driveway to the house, he said.

It took 21 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire, which heavily damaged the garage, under control, Adams said.

The fire didn’t make its way inside the house from the attached garage, but there was some smoke damage to the inside, he said.

No one was injured. Adams said the Red Cross responded to help the occupants as needed, and the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the fire.

The Red Cross said two adults and three children were displaced by the fire.