Pedestrian killed in hit-run on Minnehaha Street

A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart died late Saturday after a hit-and-run along Northeast Minnehaha Street east of Hazel Dell.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to a collision in the 2300 block of Northeast Minnehaha, along with the Vancouver Fire Department.

They arrived to find a pedestrian had been struck and was lying in one of the eastbound travel lanes of the five-lane arterial street. There was a shopping cart near the victim, identified as a 44-year-old man who has been living as a transient.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim,who was wearing dark clothing, was walking eastbound in the inside eastbound lane and pushing the shopping cart when he was struck by a white vehicle.

The driver of the sedan sped away toward the east, the witnesses said.

After investigation, deputies identified the victim and will release his name after family members are located and notified.

Traffic Unit detectives are still looking for the white car, believed to be a mid-1990s Nissan. It might be a Pathfinder SUV. The vehicle was damaged on the front passenger side.

Northeast Minnehaha Street is five lanes wide, with narrow shoulders and few sidewalks, in the area where the accident occurred. Traffic often travels at 35 mph or faster in that area, which is between Northeast Highway 99 and Northeast St. Johns Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s traffic unit.