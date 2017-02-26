Two-vehicle crash blocks roadway east of Battle Ground

A A

One person received relatively minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night that blocked the roadway on Northeast 219th Street east of Battle Ground.

The crash, near the intersection of Northeast 167th Avenue and Northeast 219th Street, was reported around 7:12 p.m.

“It sounded worse when it came out,” Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Barnes said. One person was hurt, he said, and the crash wasn’t especially violent.

The roadway was blocked for less than an hour while deputies and paramedics responded and tow trucks removed the involved vehicles, he said.