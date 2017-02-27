Apartment proposed in West Minnehaha

A A

Vancouver – A two-story apartment is proposed for the West Minnehaha neighborhood, according to preapplication documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

Called Cherry Lane Apartments, the building will offer eight apartment units and 12 spaces for parking, the documents said. The lot for the planned complex is a 0.28-acre vacant field just off of Northeast Saint James Road, according to county property information.

Vancouver-based Discovery Development Inc. is listed as the developer. City planners and Discovery Development are scheduled to meet March 16.

For more information, contact Debbie Brenner at 360-487-7894 or debbie.brenner@cityofvancouver.us.